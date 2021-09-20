SEC announces game times for Oct. 2

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The kickoff time and TV network for the Oct. 2 game between No. 11 Florida vs. Kentucky will depend on this Saturday’s games, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

The game will either take place at 6 p.m. on ESPN or 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The Gators defeated the Wildcats on the road 29-21 in 2019 to win their 16 consecutive game in Lexington with the last loss coming in 1986. Overall, Florida has won the last 33 of 34 meetings for an all-time record of 53-18.

Florida returns to The Swamp for Homecoming to host Vanderbilt on Oct. 9.

The Gators host Tennessee at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

The full schedule of SEC games on Oct. 2:

GAME                                       TIME             NETWORK                                

Tennessee at Missouri             12 p.m.                 SEC Network

Arkansas at Georgia                 12 p.m.                 ESPN

Ole Miss at Alabama                  3:30 p.m.             CBS

Troy at South Carolina               3:30 p.m.             SEC Network

Florida at Kentucky*                   6 or 7 p.m.          ESPN or SEC Network

Miss State at Texas A&M*          6 or 7 p.m.          ESPN or SEC Network

UConn at Vanderbilt                   7:30 p.m.             ESPNU

Auburn at LSU                            9 p.m.                   ESPN

•Game time and TV network will be decided after games of September 25

•All times are Eastern

