SEC announces game times for Oct. 2

Special to Gatorsports.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The kickoff time and TV network for the Oct. 2 game between No. 11 Florida vs. Kentucky will depend on this Saturday’s games, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

The game will either take place at 6 p.m. on ESPN or 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The Gators defeated the Wildcats on the road 29-21 in 2019 to win their 16 consecutive game in Lexington with the last loss coming in 1986. Overall, Florida has won the last 33 of 34 meetings for an all-time record of 53-18.

Florida returns to The Swamp for Homecoming to host Vanderbilt on Oct. 9.

The Gators host Tennessee at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

The full schedule of SEC games on Oct. 2:

GAME TIME NETWORK

Tennessee at Missouri 12 p.m. SEC Network

Arkansas at Georgia 12 p.m. ESPN

Ole Miss at Alabama 3:30 p.m. CBS

Troy at South Carolina 3:30 p.m. SEC Network

Florida at Kentucky* 6 or 7 p.m. ESPN or SEC Network

Miss State at Texas A&M* 6 or 7 p.m. ESPN or SEC Network

UConn at Vanderbilt 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

Auburn at LSU 9 p.m. ESPN

•Game time and TV network will be decided after games of September 25

•All times are Eastern