Gators drop two spots in coaches football rankings

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida dropped two spots in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll Sunday following the two-point loss to top-ranked Alabama on Saturday.

The top five teams remain the same, all at 3-0: Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M.

Iowa (3-0) moved up to No. 6, followed by Clemson (2-1), Penn State (3-0), Cincinnati (3-0) and No. 10 Notre Dame (3-0).

The Gators (2-1) were at No. 9 before the 31-29 loss to Alabama, their eighth consecutive to the Tide. The Gators have dropped to 0-5 against No. 1-ranked teams at Florida Field. This one was closer than oddsmakers and just about everyone else expected, with 14 1/2-point underdog Florida having a chance to tie the game in the closing minutes despite playing without dynamic backup quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Florida remains at No. 11 in The Associated Press rankings released this afternoon.

The rankings that count, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee one, will be first released Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Selection Day is Dec. 5, when the committee will also announce the matchups for the Playoff Semifinals at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Capital One Orange Bowl, as well as the PlayStation Fiesta and Chick-fil-A Peach bowl pairings.

Florida plays Tennessee (2-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.