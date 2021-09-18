Live updates: Florida Gators vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Special to Gatorsports.com

No. 1 Alabama (2-0) visits No. 9 Florida (2-0) in a rematch of the Crimson Tide's 52-46 SEC Championship Game win in December. Game time today is at 3:30 p.m. with CBS providing the television coverage.

That SEC title game featured All-SEC players, All-Americans, a Heisman Trophy winner and first-round NFL draft choices. We'll find out a lot more about today's participants on Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.

Quarterback Bryce Young has led the Tide, while Florida has a pair of dual-threat QBs in Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson. They've helped pace the nation's No. 1 rushing attack, averaging 381.5 yards. Richardson especially has been dynamic through the first two games.

Alabama hasn't visited Gainesville since Oct. 1, 2011, but is 11-2 in The Swamp and has won the last seven meetings overall.

2:30 p.m. | Facts and figures about today's game in The Swamp

Alabama is the first No. 1 team to visit the Swamp since Miami in 2002. The defending national champion Hurricanes dominated that one, winning 41-16. ... The Tide has won 31 consecutive games against teams from the SEC’s Eastern Division. The Crimson Tide’s last loss to an East team came at then-No. 19 South Carolina, coached by Gators Great Steve Spurrier, on Oct. 9, 2010. … Young is the only player in Alabama history with seven touchdown passes in his first two starts. … Alabama has scored at least 30 points in 28 consecutive games, a streak that’s tops in the Football Bowl Subdivision. … Mullen is 0-10 as a head coach against the Tide, losing all nine meetings while at Mississippi State and reaching double digits last December with the Gators. … Florida leads the FBS in rushing, averaging 381.5 yards a game on the ground, and ranks third in total yards.