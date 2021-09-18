The Gators had to drive 99 yards to stay in the game against No. 1 Alabama. Here's how it happened

In the third quarter, No. 1 Alabama had just gone up 28-16, and Florida needed to make something happen to stay in the game.

Then, Ja'Markeis Weston, while trying to fair catch the ensuing kickoff, muffed the ball, and watched as it tumbled out on the 1.

But the Gators were able to, little by little, get through the Crimson Tide defense, and 11 plays later, made it 28-23.

Here's how it went.

Kickoff: Ja'Markeis Weston muffs kick, ball out on 1

Weston's error left the ball in the worst possible position, backed up against the end zone and facing one of the country's most imposing defenses.

First-and-10: Incomplete pass, Emory Jones to Keon Zipperer

Second-and-10: Incomplete pass, Jones to Rick Wells

Big third down: Emory Jones to Nay'Quan Wright for 18 yards

Third and 10, Florida 1: Jones hits running back Nay'Quan Wright for a huge 18-yard gain, getting them out from under the goal posts.

First and 10, Florida 19: Incomplete pass, Jones to Wells

Nay'Quan Wright does it again, this time on the ground

Second and 10, Florida 19: Wright's second huge play, this time busting through for a 30-yard sprint, and getting the ball to midfield.

First and 10, Florida 49: Alabama has no answer for Wright, as he picks up 16 yards on first down and gets the ball into Tide territory.

First and 10, Alabama 35: Wright once again! This time he goes for 11.

First and 10, Alabama 24: Finally Alabama figures out Wright, tackling him for a 4-yard loss.

Big third down pass from Jones to Xzavier Henderson

Second and 14, Alabama 28: Jones gets 5 back with a run.

Third and 9, Alabama 23: Big, big pass from Jones to Xzavier Henderson along the sideline, picking up 18.

Emory Jones finishes it off with a 5-yard touchdown

First and goal, Alabama 5: Emptying the backfield, the Gators turn to Jones. He doesn't let them down, pushing through to the goal line.

The final tally? 11 plays, 99 yards, 4:04.