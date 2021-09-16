After winning battles in recruiting, Florida's Mullen now looking to beat Saban on field

To beat Alabama on the field, the best way to start is on the recruiting trail.

Nick Saban has won seven in a row against Florida, which last beat the Tide in the 2008 SEC Championship Game. But in recruiting, UF hasn't been winless against Alabama under fourth-year coach Dan Mullen and his staff.

In fact, the Gators have won more head-to-head battles than they’ve lost.

The Tide have 17 players on their roster from Florida. However, only five of those players were priority targets for Mullen’s staff and showed mutual interest in UF.

Alabama beat the Gators head-to-head for running back Trey Sanders (2019), defensive lineman Tim Smith (2020), wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks (2021) and defensive back Terrion Arnold (2021).

Florida was also a finalist for offensive tackle Evan Neal and tight end Jahleel Billingsley (Chicago), though neither prospect officially visited UF during the 2019 cycle.

The Tide were finalists for wide receiver Xzavier Henderson and tight end Keon Zipperer, while failing to flip Florida commits Zach Carter, Gervon Dexter, Jason Marshall Jr. and Tyreak Sapp.

“I heard from him … but they came in pretty late,” said Carter, who was offered by Saban five months after his pledge to UF. “I guess they thought they could sneak up and get me, but I was already a Gator at heart.”

Mullen has won six head-to-head battles against Saban since his first class in 2018. To pull off the upset Saturday, the Gators need those players they beat Alabama for to be the difference in this matchup.

RB Dameon Pierce

Dameon Pierce is one of two former Alabama pledges on Florida’s roster.

He was offered by Saban at the end of his sophomore year in 2016 and committed to the Tide that summer.

“That’s like one of the gods of college football,” Pierce said of Saban. “That’s like, ‘Whoa, he talked to me and I’m 16 years old.’ I know people would die to have this relationship with Coach Saban that I have. But, you know, he’s a cool guy. I’m not gonna lie, Coach Saban’s cooler than a fan, man.”

But after visiting other schools the following spring, Pierce decided to reopen his recruitment in May 2017. He joined Florida’s class two months later and never looked back, even after the coaching change.

“Why did I come to Florida over Alabama? Let’s see, Bama was what, seven hours away from me,” said Pierce, who’s from Bainbridge, Ga. “Florida is what, two and a half, three at the most? My mama can get here easy. I don’t like my momma on the road that long.

“I had a better relationship with the coaches here, than there. So, ultimately I’m a relationship guy, you know, and that was the ultimate deciding factor for me.”

Through two games, Pierce has helped the Gators produce the nation’s No. 1 rushing offense and leads the team with three touchdowns. He scored against Alabama last year in the SEC Championship Game.

QB Emory Jones

When Mullen signed Emory Jones, he didn’t just steal Urban Meyer’s quarterback for the 2018 class.

Mullen also landed the signal caller Saban had worked months to flip.

Jones committed to Ohio State prior to his junior year, but received an Alabama offer in March 2017. He visited Tuscaloosa that spring and summer, then took three more trips during a two-month span in the fall.

The writing was on the wall with Jones and the Buckeyes, but Mullen’s hiring swayed him away from Saban. Mullen offered Jones his first scholarship when he coached at Mississippi State, and their relationship put Florida in the mix late.

He officially visited UF on the final weekend before the early signing period and flipped to the Gators four days later.

His decision derailed Alabama's quarterback recruiting for that cycle. Saban and his staff scrambled to find a replacement for Jones before signing day, hosting James Foster, Brock Purdy and Brevin White on official visits in January.

But the Tide struck out on all three and didn’t sign a quarterback in their 2018 class.

The Gators could use a breakout performance Saturday from Jones, who has struggled in his first two starts this season. Saban called him a “tremendous weapon” on the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday.

"Emory Jones is a very capable guy,” Saban said. “He’s a good runner. He’s a good passer. … Very athletic.”

WR Jacob Copeland

The Tide came in second place for Jacob Copeland when he initially committed to Florida before his senior season.

Copeland backed off that pledge after the coaching change, putting Alabama in the driver’s seat.

“I ain’t going to lie ... I was going to Bama. There was no ands, ifs, or buts about it," Copeland said this week. "Have him call me, knowing he was like the standard coach in college football and I got him on my line, that was a great thing to have, knowing where I come from. It’s Nick Saban talking to you at all times.”

But once Copeland began to build a relationship with Mullen and receivers coach Billy Gonzales, his comfort level with the Gators returned. He took his last official visits to Alabama and Florida before announcing on ESPN.

“When it came to signing day,” Copeland recalled, “when I told Saban what I had told him, it felt like, ‘Hey, I can’t do that.’ And I had made a call to Mullen and Coach G to tell them, ‘Hey, I’m coming to Florida,’ right before I had signed.”

Copeland, the lone returning starter in UF’s receiving corps, is coming off a career-high game against USF. He caught five passes for 175 yards and two scores, becoming the first Gators receiver with multiple touchdown receptions of 40-plus yards in the same game since Andrew Debose in 2011.

OLB Khris Bogle

The other former Alabama pledge on Florida’s roster is Khris Bogle.

A top-100 recruit in the 2019 class, he committed to the Tide on live TV during the All-American Bowl. A month later, however, he flipped to Florida on National Signing Day following his official visit to Gainesville in late January.

“I was highly recruited by Alabama,” Bogle said last year. “Me and the coaches, we had a great relationship. I mean, I just felt at the end of the day that Florida was home for me, and I believe in Coach [Todd] Grantham and Coach Mullen and the system. So, I changed my plan and came here.”

Grantham served as Bogle’s primary recruiter and now coaches him at the BUCK spot in his scheme. Grantham believes his track record with players at that position convinced Bogle to make the switch from Alabama.

“I’ve got a pretty good record of recruiting and developing outside ’backers, and doing that myself. So basically being able to show him how we would play you, how we would develop you, and how you fit in our program with where we are right now. So, I think it was pretty easy,” Grantham said of flipping Bogle.

“Now you’ve got a guy that is very conscientious in what he wants to do. He's really a smart player, he can play multiple positions. And he’s worked hard to improve himself physically, and put himself in position to make plays for us and to make himself a good player.”

Bogle set a career high with six tackles against USF and also eclipsed career-double-digit tackles for loss (10.5) in the game. He’s looking forward to Saturday’s rematch with the Tide.

“I'm excited to play Alabama,” Bogle said. “I think everybody’s excited to play Alabama, coming back playing them from last year in the SEC championship. It will be a great opportunity to play them again.”

LB Mohamoud Diabate

The Gators have four players on their roster from Alabama, but Mohamoud Diabate is the only one who was offered by the Tide.

Saban extended him an offer when he visited Tuscaloosa in February 2018. Diabate is from Auburn, Ala., so the hometown Tigers were considered the team to beat throughout his recruitment.

However, Auburn was four months behind Alabama in offering Diabate, who said the Tide came in second place for him.

“Alabama was probably my second option. I was really considering going to Alabama,” Diabate said this week. “I have great respect for their program, great respect for Coach Saban, the way he develops players, especially on defense. So that was something I was interested in.

“But kind of like Bogle said, I followed Grantham. I trusted Grantham and his ability to develop players and so far it’s been paying off.”

After making six starts last season, Diabate ranks second on the team with 10 tackles. He’ll play an even bigger role against Alabama with starting middle linebacker Ventrell Miller out with an injury. Saturday’s game will be personal for Diabate.

“It means a lot, just being from the state of Alabama,” he said. “A lot of my best friends are Alabama fans, so I know they're gonna be watching. I know my teachers are gonna be watching, everybody’s gonna be watching. So it's a big game for me. I'm excited. I've done it. I've played against them before, so I’m excited to get another crack at it.”

Trey Dean III

Trey Dean III is the fourth member of Mullen’s first class that was once Bama bound.

Dean pledged to Tennessee prior to his senior season, but after officially visiting Alabama in December, he decommitted from the Vols the following week. As the early signing period approached, Dean had his mind set on the Crimson Tide.

“A week before signing day, Florida wasn’t even in the mix,” Dean said back in 2018. “One of my (high school) coaches went to Mississippi State and he asked if I was interested in Florida. I said, ‘I’m locked in to Alabama. I’m going to Alabama.’

“The next day he asked again, and I said I’d give them a chance. Coach Mullen came to my school and the D-line coach came to my school, and they were just like, ‘Give me a chance.’ I wasn’t going to take anymore visits, but something felt right.”

Dean took an official visit on Dec. 15, the same weekend as Jones, and they made plans to attend the same school — Bama or UF. Both ended up signing with the Gators, though Dean admits it wasn’t easy turning down Saban.

“It was hard,” Dean said. “Alabama is going to win on and off the field. My mentality, I just know that they put their pads on the same way I put my pads on, and I knew that whatever school I was going to I could be great.

“But it was hard turning them down. Talking to Nick Saban one day and I’m thinking like ‘Man, I’m turning this guy down?’

Dean was named to the Coaches Freshman All-SEC Team after cracking the starting lineup as a cornerback. He logged his first career start at safety against Alabama in the 2020 SEC Championship Game, making an interception and four solo tackles.

Saturday

Who: No. 1 Alabama (2-0) vs. No. 9 Florida (2-0)

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

TV: CBS

Radio: 103.7-FM, 98.1-FM, 850-AM