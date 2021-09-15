Mullen: Florida QB Anthony Richardson has 'done fine' in practice this week

Anthony Richardson is on the mend ahead of Florida's SEC opener Saturday against No. 1 Alabama.

The redshirt freshman quarterback left the USF game with a hamstring injury, but appears to be recovering well.

"He's looked fine," Gators coach Dan Mullen said Wednesday. "He's still practiced every day. He's getting treatment, making sure that he's healthy, ready to go. But he's had a pretty good week of practice."

Richardson grabbed his hamstring at the end of his 80-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. He finished with 115 rushing yards and a score on just four carries and completed his three pass attempts for 152 yards and two more touchdowns.

Mullen reiterated his plan to rotate Richardson and starter Emory Jones like he does players at other position.

"We usually have a pretty set plan going in," Mullen said of Jones and Richardson splitting time. "They know the plan, very much like our running backs know the plan, our receivers know the plan, our D-line rotation, our linebacker rotation. They know the plan.

"They prepare to the plan. They kind of know what we have scheduled going into the game. ... That's all set, unless something happens during the course of the game with an injury during the game or one of those deals."

Alabama coach Nick Saban was asked twice about Richardson on the teleconference, but made it a point to mention Jones both times.

"I think both guys are unique in their ability to play the position and both have been very productive when they've had opportunities," Saban said. "Emory Jones is a very capable guy. He's a good runner. He's a good passer. Both are very athletic.

"Anthony Richardson has made some phenomenal plays when he's played, running and passing. He’s definitely a big, strong running back-type guy when he does carry the ball, and they’ve got some really good quarterback runs to feature that talent. But he’s also showed a lot of poise and presence in the passing game."

Saban also provided an update on starting linebacker Will Anderson, who left Alabama’s home opener against Mercer last Saturday with a lower leg injury and did not return.

“Will did practice yesterday. We’re taking it by day by day," Saban said. "If he continues to make improvement through the rest of the week, he certainly could play in the game. If he doesn't play in the game, we have several other players who have played the position, Chris Braswell and Dallas Turner.

"We've already lost Chris Allen at that position. Those two guys (Allen and Anderson) are both very unique players and I'm not sure you really replace them. But these other guys are capable. They're young guys. They don't have the same amount of experience, but we're certainly confident they can go in and do good job for us."

Braswell and Turner stepped in for Anderson when he exited the game because Drew Sanders was already filling the other starting spot, in place of Allen who suffered what is likely a season-ending foot fracture in the opener.

If Anderson has to miss time, it would be a significant blow considering the chaos he creates on the edge. Anderson was a preseason All-America first-team selection.