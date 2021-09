Gators in the NFL

Gator Sports

Alabama lead the SEC with 55 former players on NFL active rosters, followed by LSU (47), Georgia (36) and Florida (33). The Gators also have several players on practice squads and injured reserve (see list below).

A total of 363 former SEC players were listed on NFL rosters during the opening weekend of the 2021 season, up from 356 last season.

PLAYER TEAM POSITION

Alex Anzalone Detroit Linebacker

Jon Bostic Washington Linebacker

Trent Brown New England Offensive Tackle

Taven Bryan Jacksonville Defensive Tackle

Jonathan Bullard Atlanta Defensive End

Bryan Cox Jr. Buffalo Defensive End, IR

Duke Dawson Denver DB, IR

Jarrad Davis NY Jets Linebacker, IR

Carlos Dunlap II Seattle Defensive End

Stone Forsythe Seattle Offensive Tackle

Dante Fowler Jr. Atlanta Linebacker

Max Garcia Arizona Guard

C.J. Gardner-Johnson New Orleans Safety

Jonathan Greenard Houston Defensive End

Chaz Green Pittsburgh OL, practice squad

Joe Haden Pittsburgh Cornerback

Vernon Hargreaves III Houston Cornerback

Marcell Harris San Francisco Safety

CJ Henderson Jacksonville Cornerback

D.J. Humphries Arizona Offensive Tackle

Van Jefferson LA Rams Wide Receiver

Janoris Jenkins Tennessee Cornerback

Fred Johnson Cincinnati Offensive Tackle

Marcus Maye NY Jets Safety

Lerentee McCray Jacksonville Defensive End

Evan McPherson Cincinnati Place kicker

Keanu Neal Dallas Linebacker

La'Mical Perine NY Jets Running Back

Kyle Pitts Atlanta Tight End

Brian Poole New Orleans DB, practice squad

Demarcus Robinson Kansas City Wide Receiver

T.J. Slaton Green Bay Defensive Tackle

Donovan Stiner Pittsburgh DB, practice squad

Freddie Swain Seattle Wide Receiver

Jawaan Taylor Jacksonville Offensive Tackle

Kadarius Toney NY Giants Wide Receiver

Tommy Townsend Kansas City Punter

Johnny Townsend Baltimore Punter, practice squad

Kyle Trask Tampa Bay Quarterback

Marco Wilson Arizona Cornerback

Quincy Wilson NY Giants Cornerback