How to watch No. 9 Florida Gators football vs. No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on TV, live stream

The Tide is rolling into The Swamp this weekend.

Nick Saban and defending champion Alabama come Saturday, Sept. 18 to face the Florida Gators in a rematch of the 2020 SEC Championship Game. The Crimson Tide, led by freshman quarterback Bryce Young, won that game in a 52-46 shootout and are once again No. 1 in the nation.

This time, Dan Mullen and the No. 9 Gators have a dynamic dual-threat QB in Anthony Richardson playing in tandem with starter Emory Jones. But Richardson injured his hamstring during last week's 42-20 win over USF. Mullen said he expects Richardson to practice throughout the week while getting treatment.

How to watch Gators vs. Alabama on TV, live stream

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18

TV: CBS, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: Paramount+ (7-day free trial)

Radio: Gator Sports Network, ESPN 98.1 FM

Online radio: wruf.com, TuneIn.com, The Varsity Network