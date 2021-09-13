Tennessee at Florida game Sept. 25 under the lights

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida is scheduled to host Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. in The Swamp with the game airing on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

The Gators defeated the Volunteers in 2019 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, 34-3. In his first career start, Kyle Trask threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns as the Florida offense totaled 441 yards.

Following its matchup with Tennessee, Florida is scheduled for its first SEC road game at Kentucky on Oct. 2.

The full schedule of SEC games on Sept. 25:

GAME TIME NETWORK

Georgia at Vanderbilt 12 p.m. SEC NETWORK

LSU at Mississippi State 12 p.m. ESPN

Missouri at Boston College 12 p.m. ESPN2

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas 3 p.m. CBS

Georgia State at Auburn 4 p.m. SEC NETWORK

Tennessee at Florida 7 p.m. ESPN

Kentucky at South Carolina 7 p.m. ESPN2

Southern Miss at Alabama 7:30 p.m. SEC NETWORK