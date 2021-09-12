SEC Nation coming to Gainesville

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida remained ranked No. 9 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll released Sunday, while top-ranked Alabama also kept its No. 1 spot.

The Associated Press sports writers rankings will be released later today.

The Gators (2-0) and Alabama (2-0) will open their SEC schedules at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. They met in Atlanta for last year’s SEC Championship Game. It will be the 42nd matchup all-time between the two schools, with Alabama leading the series 27-14, including seven consecutive wins.

The game will be carried on CBS-TV.

SEC Nation to Gainesville

SEC Network announced Sunday that its weekly traveling show SEC Nation will be making its way to Gainesville to broadcast from the site of this year’s SEC matchup between Florida and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

SEC Nation, co-hosted by Gators alumna Laura Rutledge and Gators Great Tim Tebow, alongside Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Paul Finebaum, will air live from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday on SEC Network.

Additionally, Marty & McGee will also make the trip down to The Swamp. Hosted by Marty Smith and Ryan McGee, the show will air Saturday morning from 9-10.

The University of Florida campus will also be home to The Paul Finebaum Show on Friday live from 3-7 p.m.

All three shows will air live from the Plaza of the Americas.

SEC Nation’s visit to the Swamp this week marks Florida’s first appearance on the program since its matchup against Georgia in 2019, and it’s also the show’s first visit to Gainesville since 2018, when the Gators downed LSU 27-19.