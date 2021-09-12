Abolverdi's Answers: Richardson's role grows, Gators run wild again

Before every Florida game, Gainesville Sun college football beat writer Zach Abolverdi comes up with five pertinent questions and then answers them after the game. Here's Week 2 after the 42-20 win at USF:

How will Emory Jones play following his shaky debut as the starting quarterback?

Emory Jones accounted for 232 total yards and two touchdowns, but — like he did in the opener — threw two picks and had a turnover on downs on fourth-and-goal. His strong performance in the first half was outweighed by his disastrous third quarter, where all of UF’s possessions ended in a turnover (twice on downs). Florida coach Dan Mullen felt Jones played better Saturday than he did in Week 1, and Jones said he felt more comfortable against USF. But overall, his inconsistency and interception issues are major cause for concern heading into the Alabama game.

What will be Anthony Richardson’s role on offense and how does he perform?

Anthony Richardson played four possessions for the second consecutive game, but was used earlier and had more production against the Bulls. Richardson received the third series once again, but this time scored with his 75-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Copeland. His other three possessions against FAU came in the fourth quarter, but on Saturday he played the game’s fifth series (41-yard TD pass to Copeland) and checked back in late in the third for two consecutive drives (the latter an 80-yard TD run). Richardson finished with 267 total yards and three scores … in seven snaps. If not for his injury, he would’ve played more.

Can UF eclipse 300 rushing yards vs. USF, which surrendered 293 to NC State?

The Gators rushed for 363 yards Saturday, opening the season with back-to-back 300-yard rushing games for the first time since at least 1996. Richardson had a team-high 115 yards on four carries, followed by Jones with a career-high 81 yards on 13 carries. All five running backs were involved in the rotation, led by Dameon Pierce with 55 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Nay’Quan Wright and Malik Davis ran the ball seven times apiece for 36 and 22 yards, respectively, while Demarkcus Bowman gained 33 yards on three touches and Lorenzo Lingard had 21 yards on five. Through two games, Florida’s 763 rushing yards represent its most production to open a season dating back to at least 1996.

How many three-and-outs and third-down stops can Florida’s defense produce?

After allowing the Owls to convert 42 percent of their third-down attempts in the opener, UF’s third-down defense was even better in Tampa. USF moved the chains on just five of 17 third-down attempts (29 percent), four of which came in the first quarter. The Bulls went 0-for-9 on third down over the next three quarters before converting a third-and-1 on their final drive of the game. They also turned it over on downs twice and had two three-and-outs. The second one was big for the Gators and stopped the bleeding after South Florida had scored 10 points off Jones’ turnovers.

Can the Gators pick off a Bulls offense that threw three interceptions in Week 1?

One of those third-down stops was an incredible interception by star cornerback Kaiir Elam, who has snagged the first pick of the season in Florida’s secondary two years in a row. Last fall it didn’t come until the fifth game against Georgia, but now Elam already has an INT before SEC play. On third-and-9 from the USF 36, Gators linebacker Jeremiah Moon rushed quarterback Cade Fortin into his throw and Elam made a diving interception, corralling the ball as he fell to the ground and maintaining possession. The turnover led to Florida’s fifth consecutive touchdown drive and a 35-3 lead. Safety Rashad Torrence picked off Fortin again on the ensuing series, but cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. was called for holding on the play.

