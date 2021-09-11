Kaiir Elam shows off elite skills with second-quarter pick for Gators

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

After striking out in the season-opener, “DBU” got back on track Saturday when it came to picking off the opposition.

With just over eight minutes remaining in the second quarter and the Gators leading 28-3, Florida junior cornerback Kaiir Elam recorded UF’s first interception of the season. And it wasn’t just your usual run-of-the-mill takeaway either – Elam displayed the ball skills that have helped him earn the role of Florida’s top cornerback.

Live updates:Florida Gators take on South Florida Bulls in Tampa

Video highlights:Watch clips of the Florida Gators vs. USF Bulls college football game

In impressive fashion, Elam dove for Fortin’s pass and pulled it into his body with one hand to give the Gators’ offense the ball. The dazzling play marked Elam’s sixth interception with the Gators and his first since Florida’s 38-17 win against Vanderbilt on Nov. 21, 2020.