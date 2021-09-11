Video highlights: Watch clips of the Florida Gators vs. USF Bulls college football game

Gator Sports

On Saturday, Florida and South Florida are meeting for the first time in Tampa. The Gators, decked out in special uniforms to remember the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorism attacks, have won the only game the two schools have played against each other.

Some storylines to watch include Florida's quarterback play (will Emory Jones settle in, or will Anthony Richardson get another shot?) as well as the performance of several Gators who are Tampa-area natives, including defensive lineman Zach Carter.

Live updates:Florida Gators take on South Florida Bulls in Tampa

Gator Gameday:Things To Watch

Home sweet home?:Florida's contest with USF a rare homecoming for several key Gators

Richardson seen walking along sideline during last few minutes of game

The Gators QB, who grabbed his leg after a long touchdown run, was seen walking along the sideline during the last few minutes of UF's 42-20 win over USF in Tampa.

Anthony Richardson runs 80 yards for TD, appears to cramp up after

Anthony Richardson pushed and slipped past USF defenders to score an 80-yard rushing touchdown. The QB, however, came up limping at the end of his long run and did not return to the game.

Related:Anthony Richardson scored an 80-yard touchdown -- and then grabbed his leg. Is he OK?

Two INTs by Emory Jones lead to USF scoring drives

The Gators defense was able to hold the Bulls to a field goal after the first interception, but they gave up their first touchdown of the day after the second pi

Kaiir Elam picks off Cade Fortin pass

Florida CB Kaiir Elam intercepts USF QB Cade Fortin's pass for the Gators' first INT of the season.

Intercepted!:Kaiir Elam shows off elite skills with second-quarter pick for Gators

Emory Jones throws long pass of his own for third Gators TD

Emory Jones connects with Xzavier Henderson for a 35-yard touchdown pass as Florida extends their lead to 21-3 over USF early in the 2nd quarter.

Anthony Richardson shows off arm for second Gators TD

Anthony Richardson launches a 75-yard pass into the arms of Jacob Copeland for the second Gators touchdown of the game.

In case you missed it:Anthony Richardson 'blessed' with opportunity to improve and inspire with Gators

Gators strike first on Dameon Pierce rushing TD

Dameon Pierce runs in for a touchdown as Florida gets on the board first in Tampa.

The Gators are hyped for the game

Backup Florida QB Anthony Richardson is ready to go.