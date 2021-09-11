Florida Gators take on South Florida Bulls in Tampa | Live updates

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida coach Dan Mullen goes for his 100th career victory, a milestone that only 173 men have reached in college football history, today vs. USF.

Only 17 accomplished the feat in the powerhouse Southeastern Conference. Mullen is 99-55 in 13 years as a head coach, the first nine at Mississippi State.

“Yeah, that’s pretty cool,” Mullen said. “I haven’t really had time to reflect on it much because getting ready for the game. ... But I think that would be a cool milestone to get to 100 wins as an SEC coach.”

Florida is 3-0 in road openers under Mullen and enters today’s matchup having won four consecutive road openers. Florida is 10-2 in true-road games under Mullen.

