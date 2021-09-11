Five Questions with ... Richard Gouraige

Florida offensive tackle Richard Gouraige gets a chance to play in his hometown of Tampa vs. USF.

"Recently I’ve been getting a lot of calls and texts and stuff like that from a lot of people asking for tickets to come out and basically support the team,” Gouraige said. “Because since this is home for me, everybody wants to come out and support.”

Gouraige enters Saturday’s game having just made his first start at the left tackle spot for UF, and from a statistical standpoint it was a success. The Gators didn’t allow a sack or a quarterback hurry while registering 400 rushing yards against the Owls.

Q: With 400 yards rushing against FAU, did the offense establish its identify in the season opener?

A: Absolutely. We just dominated the ball. That’s what Coach has been preaching, ‘we’ve got to run the ball this year.’ That’s what we’ve been doing. So that was a first. That was a good little head start.

Q: Going from a pass-heavy attack to a more run-oriented offense, how much of a transition is that?

A: Going into the season, we know that we have different quarterbacks, so our offense is definitely going to change. We just had to dial in as a whole offense. These are new guys and these are their strong suits, so we just have to execute with these type of players. So far, we’ve been handling the situation pretty well.

Q: What does the two-quarterback tandem of Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson bring to the offense?

A: It gives the defense a little trick, bringing in like two different quarterbacks. Basically, you have to game plan around that. It’s great that we have two different quarterbacks to come in and have two different game schemes. They just both compete at the highest level and both guys just come in every day at practice and get ready to work.

Q: What is your confidence in the offensive line’s communication and trust with both quarterbacks?

A: It’s going great. Every day in practice, we’re always building that good chemistry. Every day we work on each other. We always just encourage each other and try to make the best plays as much as we can.

Q: How much does the offense need to improve from Week 1 to Week 2 to get ready for Alabama?

A: We’re just taking it day by day, really. Just trying to fix our mistakes in practice every day. It’s either pass or run or just communication, really. I feel like that’s very critical in the offensive line that we have a great chemistry with our quarterbacks. We’re just taking it day by day and can’t really look ahead.