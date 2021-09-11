College football: Gators win first road game at USF, 42-20. Here are 5 takeaways.

TAMPA — Florida officially has a quarterback controversy on its hands heading into the SEC opener against Alabama.

Backup quarterback Anthony Richardson once again outperformed Emory Jones in his first career road start Saturday, scoring three total touchdowns in the No. 9 Gators’ 42-20 over USF.

Jones threw two interceptions after the break and the Bulls (0-2) outscored UF 17-7 in the second half. After the game, Florida coach Dan Mullen said Jones is still his starting QB.

“Yeah … wh … yes," Mullen responded when asked. "Like I said, we have two really good quarterbacks. You’ll see both of them play every single game."

Here are five takeaways from the game:

Anthony Richardson steals the show … again

The calls for Anthony Richardson will be even louder this week in Gator Nation after his stellar showing against USF.

The redshirt freshman topped his breakout performance in the opener with 267 yards of total offense, becoming the first UF quarterback in school history to rush for 100-plus yards in consecutive games. He also became the Gators QB with a touchdown pass and touchdown run of 70-plus yards in the same season since Jeff Driskel in 2012.

Richardson checked in on the game’s third series and launched a 75-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Copeland on his first play. He tossed his second score in the second quarter and then broke free in the fourth for an 80-yard TD run.

"Hamstring tightened up on him," Mullen said of Richardson at the end of the play. "He does special things. Doesn't always do the right thing, but he does special things, you know. So we got to keep coaching him to be efficient and make sure we're making all the right reads."

The 6-foot-4, 236-pound Richardson finished with 115 rushing yards on just four carries and completed his three pass attempts for 152 yards.

Another up-and-down start from Emory Jones

In his first career road start, Emory Jones played well early and scored twice to put the Gators (2-0) up 35-3. He threw a 35-yard touchdown to Xzavier Henderson and scored his first TD run of the season from 33 yards out, finishing the first half with 114 yards on 9-of-12 passing.

But Jones cooled off during the break and threw interceptions on back-to-back possessions to open the third quarter. His next two drives ended with a turnover on downs, first from the USF 37 and then on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

After Richardson was shaken up on his long run, Jones checked back into the game and went three-and-out for the third time Saturday. He finished with 156 yards on 13-of-21 passing with one touchdown and two picks, while rushing 11 times for 82 yards and a score.

"He was fine, you know, he was fine," Mullen said of Jones' response to his turnovers. "He came back in, continued to manage the game. Those are just some growing mistakes. The first one was a bad one. The second one, he just has to speed up his read. He was just late on his throw on the second one.

"Those are things you got to continue to learn. I thought he played much better this week than last week, in the first half for sure. I think we just got sloppy in the second half. You have to execute every single snap of the game there’s so few opportunities.”

Jacob Copeland comes up big in passing game

After making just one reception in the season opener, Copeland came alive against the Bulls.

He got himself wide open on the bomb from Richardson and easily created separation on his second score as well. Copeland and Richardson hooked up three times for 75 yards, 41 yards and 36 yards, while Jones connected with him on first-down passes of 10 and 13 yards.

Copeland finished with five catches for 175 yards, a new career high for the redshirt junior receiver. He surpassed his previous mark of 125 yards last year vs. LSU, his first career 100-yard game.

UF defense responds to early field goal

After opening the game with a three-and-out, Florida’s defense gave up a 17-play, 75-yard drive to the Bulls in the first quarter.

They converted three third-and-short plays and got on the scoreboard with a 25-yard kick from Spencer Shrader.

Following that field goal, the Gators buckled down defensively over their next six possessions: a turnover on downs, a three-and-out, an interception, two consecutive four-and-outs and another turnover on downs.

USF was held to 27 yards of total offense in the second quarter and went 0-for-4 on third down.

Gators outscored in second half by USF

South Florida made the most of the interceptions by Jones, scoring off both turnovers.

The Bulls added their second goal from 32 yards out after the first pick and then found the end zone on their ensuing series, driving 43 yards in five plays and scoring on Jaren Mangham’s short run.

That was USF’s first touchdown against a Power 5 opponent since September 2019 against Georgia Tech. The Bulls had been blanked in three of their last four games vs. P5 teams by a combined score of 146-0.

South Florida scored another TD late in the fourth to cover the spread.

“I didn’t think we played terrible. I mean, we gave up some points toward the end of the game," said UF linebacker Jeremiah Moon, who recorded the team's only sack. "We need to be more detailed and things. And just having our eyes right and being physical at the point of attack, and then I think everything will take care of itself.”

Up next

Who: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 9 Florida

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

TV: CBS

Radio: 103.7-FM, 98.1-FM, 850-AM

Online: Click to Gatorsports.com for more game coverage