Anthony Richardson scored an 80-yard touchdown -- and then grabbed his leg. Is he OK?

Anthony Richardson raced through South Florida's defense, and for the second straight week had a spectacular touchdown run and 100 yards rushing to his credit.

And then his hand reached back and grabbed the back of his leg.

Richardson's hamstring "tightened up on him," Gators coach Dan Mullen said.

ABC announcers Bob Wischusen and Dan Orlovsky echoed Gator fans' hopes by saying the hope is that with the weather (85 degrees, 66 percent humidity), that Richardson had suffered a cramp. (They later said he had not gone to the locker room, and was applying ice to his leg.)

Richardson, the former Gainesville Eastside quarterback, had run for 115 yards and one touchdown, and passed for 152 yards and two more touchdowns at that point, as the Gators had a 42-13 lead.

After the game, Richardson was shown on one Twitter user's video signing merchandise and not limping.