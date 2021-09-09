Gators remember 9/11 with unique outfit

Special to Gatorsports.com

In observance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Gators will wear a new look Saturday against USF in Tampa.

Florida will wear white helmets with the stars and stripes inside their traditional Gators script, along with white jerseys and pants.

Twenty years ago this week, on Sept. 11, 2001, a series of terrorist attacks against the United States killed nearly 3,000 people in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.