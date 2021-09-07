How to watch Florida Gators football vs. South Florida Bulls on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators have a date with No. 1 Alabama next week. But first, coach Dan Mullen and his team have another in-state battle in Tampa.

The 1-0 Gators, who moved up to No. 9 on the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll, visit the 0-1 South Florida Bulls on Saturday afternoon in the final tune-up before Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide roll into Gainesville.

Florida got off to a hot start in its 35-14 season-opening win over Florida Atlantic in front of a raucous crowd at The Swamp. The Gators' two quarterbacks — starter Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson — had good games rushing, with Jones running for 74 yards and Richardson exploding on a few plays for 160 ground yards and a touchdown. Dameon Pierce caught two touchdowns, and Malik Davis ran for 104 yards and a TD.

USF had a rougher time, losing 45-0 at NC State in their opener. Starting quarterback Cade Fortin and his backup, Timmy McClain, combined to go 14 for 33 for 167 yards and three interceptions. The Bulls are coached by Jeff Scott, who worked under Dabo Swinney at Clemson.

How to watch Gators vs. USF on TV, live stream

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

When: 1 p.m. ET Saturday, Sept. 11

TV: ABC, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN (TV provider needed), ESPN+ ($6.99 per month) and the ESPN app

Radio: Gator Sports Network, ESPN 98.1 FM

Online radio: wruf.com, TuneIn.com (Gators), iHeart.com (USF)