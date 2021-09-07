Gators up to No. 9 in USA Today rankings

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida moved up two spots to No. 9 in the first regular season USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Tuesday.

Alabama solidified its hold on the No. 1 position, but the rest of the Top 25 looks a lot different after a compelling set of results from Week 1.

The Crimson Tide looked as impressive as ever in their opening victory against Miami. Alabama claimed 64 of 65 first-place votes easily retaining the top spot. The Hurricanes do remain in the poll, however, holding on at No. 24.

Georgia vaults to No. 2, picking up the remaining first-place nod, after shutting down then-No. 2 Clemson in the weekend’s marquee contest. The Tigers slip to No. 6. Ohio State moves up to No. 3 after staving off Minnesota in its Big Ten road opener. Oklahoma slips to No. 4 after struggling to put away Tulane. Texas A&M rounds out the top five.

The top 8: 1. Alabama. 2. Georgia. 3. Ohio State. 4. Oklahoma. 5. Texas A&M. 6. Clemson. 7. Notre Dame. 8. Cincinnati.

Florida remains No. 13 in The Associated Press poll.

The rankings that count, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee one, will be first released Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Selection Day is Dec. 5, when the committee will also announce the matchups for the Playoff Semifinals at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Capital One Orange Bowl, as well as the PlayStation Fiesta and Chick-fil-A Peach bowl pairings.