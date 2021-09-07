Career-high night helps Carter earn Co-SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida senior end Zachary Carter was named Co-SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after his career-high three sacks in the season opener, the league announced Tuesday.

His effort Saturday vs. FAU marked the first time a Gator had three sacks in a single game since Jonathan Greenard accomplished the feat on 11/30/19 vs. Florida State. Carter posted four tackles (three solo) and his three TFL totaled 23 yards.

The redshirt senior's first-quarter sack also resulted in a forced fumble that gave him double-digit sacks for his career. He now has 12.5 career sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss for a career total of 79 tackles.

Carter collects his second career play of the week award after earning the nod against South Carolina last year. He ranks second in the FBS and SEC in sacks.

The Gators take on South Florida Saturday at 1 p.m.

SEC Players of the Week

OFFENSIVE

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

DEFENSIVE

Christopher Smith, S, Georgia

SPECIAL TEAMS

Will Reichard, PK, Alabama

DEFENSIVE LINE

Jordan Davis, NG, Georgia

Zachary Carter, DL, Florida

OFFENSIVE LINE

Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Luke Fortner, C, Kentucky

FRESHMAN

Debo Williams, LB, South Carolina

Caden Costa, PK, Ole Miss