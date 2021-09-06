Gators notebook: Richardson is Florida's Hail Mary WR, Chatfield still with team

Quarterback isn’t the only position Florida's Anthony Richardson will line up at this season.

In addition to his time behind center Saturday against FAU, Richardson played wide receiver at the end of the first half and was also on UF’s onside kick cover team in the fourth quarter.

“It’s just one of those things,” Gators coach Dan Mullen said Monday. “How are you utilizing the personnel on our team as much as possible?”

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Richardson, a star basketball player at Eastside High School, can still jump out of the gym and may be the best dunker on the football team. For that reason, Mullen and staff decided in preseason camp to use him out wide on Hail Mary plays.

Richardson was on the receiving end of Emory Jones’ heave before the half, but couldn’t come down with the jump ball over FAU’s Caliph Brice.

“Last year that was Kyle Pitts’ position, where you kind of have a point guy that can go up and get a rebound. You’re just throwing the ball on a Hail Mary into the end zone,” Mullen said of Richardson’s role on the play. “And so when you look, if we went out on the basketball court and he’s going to be our best power forward, that’s the guy you kind of want to put at that spot right there to go try to jump up and make the play. So, it’s something we came up with in training camp and put him in that position.”

Injury update

The Gators didn’t sustain any injuries in the season opener, Mullen said Monday.

However, he delivered some unfortunate news on defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson. Mullen listed him as doubtful last week with a “slight knee issue”, but said Monday that Wilcoxson has a season-ending injury.

“Kamar Wilcoxson is going to miss the year,” Mullen said. “He had knee surgery, so he’s going to miss the rest of the season.”

Florida’s Jalen Lee (ankle), Jaelin Humphries (wrist), Chris Thomas Jr. (left leg) and Lamar Goods (undisclosed) all missed the FAU game, and Mullen provided an update on the four defensive linemen Monday.

“Hoping to get Lamar Goods back this week on the defensive line. Jalen Lee is going to be questionable, we’re not sure. He’ll be right there on the edge of being ready for this game on the defensive line,” Mullen said. “Having four interior D-linemen out, that was tricky in game one so hopefully we get two of them back this week. Jaelin Humphries and Chris Thomas will both be another week or two.”

Chatfield still with team

Despite entering the transfer portal last week, Florida outside linebacker Andrew Chatfield hasn’t left the football program.

Chatfield went through pregame warmups Saturday and was in uniform. And while he was not on the official participation report, Mullen said Chatfield appeared against the Owls.

“He played in the game on Saturday,” clarified Mullen, who was also asked whether he’s hoping to keep Chatfield at UF. “That would be up to him, I guess, more than us. I mean, there’s nowhere to go right now. So, he’s still here with the team.”