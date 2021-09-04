Florida sixth-year senior Rick Wells records first collegiate TD

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

It took more than five seasons in the orange and blue, but Florida wide receiver Rick Wells III finally checked an important task off his collegiate bucket list Saturday: scoring a touchdown.

The former standout at Raines High School in Jacksonville entered his sixth and final year of action having hauled in 15 receptions for 153 yards across 29 games with the Gators, but he’d yet to find the end zone – until the season-opener, where Wells saw consistent reps from the outset.

Wells hauled in both of his targets in the first quarter, the first going 10 yards for a Florida first down and the second coming at a pivotal moment for the Gators.

With UF looking to add to its 7-0 lead, quarterback Emory Jones looked Wells’ way again on a wide receiver screen. Wells waited for the block, made a cut and dashed nine yards untouched into the Owls’ end zone to give Florida a 14-0 lead pending the XP.

As the second quarter gets underway, the Gators – and Wells – will have a chance to further add to their totals after redshirt senior Zach Carter sacked FAU quarterback N’Kosi Perry and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter proceeded to recover the fumble at midfield.