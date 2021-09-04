Live updates: Florida Gators vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida’s defense was historically bad last season, so dreadful at times that fans were clamoring to fire everyone.

The Gators allowed 30.8 points a game, the school’s most in more than a hundred years, and were equally ineffective against the run and the pass. They were gashed for 144 points in three consecutive losses to end 2020.

No one was immune from season-long criticism. Not players. Not defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. Not head coach Dan Mullen.

Whitley's wisdom: Jones deserves a payoff for his patience

More:Gators ready to unveil new-look offense, improved defense against Owls

Mullen responded by firing two assistants and giving Grantham a chance to fix the issues.

Now, the 11th-ranked Gators get a chance to show how much they’ve improved. Florida opens the season tonight against Florida Atlantic, which is entering its second year under ex-Florida State coach Willie Taggart and its first with Miami graduate transfer N’Kosi Perry, from Ocala, at quarterback.

— Mark Long, The Associated Press

Gators on TV|6:11 p.m.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network tonight. The game will be replayed Monday on SEC Network at 1 a.m. and 11 a.m., as well as on ESPNU Tuesday 9 p.m. and Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Injury report | 6:14 p.m.

As has been the case for several years at UF, players will sit out the first game due to suspensions handed out for discipline. Last year players also missed games because of COVID-19 protocols.

UF usually announces who will sit out gameestonight's game just before kickoff.

What is known is the Gators' injury report and the players missing time: Cornerback Jaydon Hill (knee, out for season) Safety Kamar Wilcoxson (knee surgery) and Offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil (scooter crash)