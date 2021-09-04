Florida Gators vs. Florida Atlantic Owls: Video highlight reel

Gator Sports

The Florida Gators kicked off their season in The Swamp on Saturday against visitors from the Atlantic coast, the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Gators are trying to keep momentum from last season's 8-4 record while replacing Heisman Trophy candidate Kyle Trask at quarterback and NFL first-round choice Kyle Pitts at tight end. They're hopeful that can come from Emory Jones and a stacked receiving corps.

Meanwhile, the Owls, who finished 5-4 in 2020 in the first season under coach Willie Taggart, have high hopes for their own quarterback, Miami transfer N'Kosi Perry.

Dameon Pierce's TD IS on video

Though the SEC Network didn't show it on its main feed, the Florida Gators' first touchdown of 2021 was on the televisions of fans who figured out how to see it on SEC's alternate feed.

For those who missed it, here's the first six-pointer of the season for UF.

So nice, let's do it again

Emory Jones sends a quick screen to Rick Wells and it's 14-0, still in the first.

Gators get it done on defense

Up two touchdowns, the Gators get a big turnover late in the first quarter from Zach Carter, who pulls off a flawless strip sack of FAU's N'Kosi Perry.

Owls with some defense of their own

Florida Atlantic's defense stiffens around the goal line, and stops Emory Jones at the 2 on fourth do

Anthony Richardson with a big run

Backup quarterback Anthony Richardson shows what he can do during the second quarter.

Dameon Pierce does it again

Dameon Pierce scores his second touchdown, giving the Gators a 21-0 lead.

Defense keeps stepping up for UF

Khris Bogle joins the sack parade, taking down Perry in the second half.

Anthony Richardson outruns... everyone

The Gators' No. 2 quarterback shows some great speed as he scores the Gators' fifth TD.