Gators Twitter lets the SEC Network have it after UF's first TD is scored off-air

Blame Central Michigan trying to put together a comeback against Missouri. Blame the SEC Network staying with a game no matter what.

No matter.

Florida Gators fans were in no mood. They were not happy.

Gators fans took to Twitter after the SEC Network, which is showing the Florida game against Florida Atlantic tonight, missed Dameon Pierce's first-quarter touchdown.

The network, which was committed to showing the finish of the Missouri-Central Michigan game, flashed a notice at the bottom of the screen: "Florida vs. FAU is being shown on SEC Network Alt or the ESPN app."

(And staying until the bitter end, especially if the game is fairly close -- as this one was -- is usually the way it works for sports networks.)

By the time the Tigers finished off the Chippewas 34-23 and the Gators appeared on the SEC Network (which is run by ESPN), the score was 7-0. And the fans were very salty.