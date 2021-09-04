Multiple UF defensive linemen unavailable vs. Owls

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Andrew Chatfield may be available for UF’s season-opener – as will graduate transfer Tyrone Truesdell – but several other Florida defensive linemen are unavailable for the contest.

When the Gators took the field for pre-game warm-ups, defensive linemen Christopher Thomas, Lamar Goods, Jalen Lee and Jaelin Humphries were not dressed out. Lee’s unavailability wasn’t much of a surprise, considering he was listed as “questionable” by head coach Dan Mullen in his comments to the media Monday.

As for Thomas, Humphries and Goods, the reason for their absence is currently unknown.

Neither Goods, a redshirt freshman, nor Thomas, a true freshman, have seen the field at UF while Humphries, a redshirt sophomore, has played in just one game in each of the past two seasons.