What's the latest line, over-under for Florida Gators vs. Florida Atlantic Owls?

The FAU Owls and Florida Gators open their 2021 regular season Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the FAU vs. Florida odds and lines; check back for our college football picks and predictions.

The Owls of FAU picked up five victories in eight regular-season games in 2020, head coach Willie Taggart's first season at the helm. They closed the year with a 25-10 loss to Memphis in the Montgomery Bowl.

Florida won eight of its first nine games last season before suffering a 37-34 loss to LSU in the regular-season finale. The Gators then lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game 52-46 and then to Oklahoma 55-20 in the Sugar Bowl.

What's the latest line, over-under for Florida Gators vs. FAU Owls?

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports' betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 6:13 p.m. ET.

Money line: FAU +850 (bet $100 to win $850) | Florida -1800 (bet $1,800 to win $100)

FAU +850 (bet $100 to win $850) | Florida -1800 (bet $1,800 to win $100) Against the spread/ATS: FAU +23.5, -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | Florida -23.5, -108 (bet $108 to win $100)

FAU +23.5, -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | Florida -23.5, -108 (bet $108 to win $100) Total (Over/Under): 52, O: -110 (bet $108 to win $100) | U: -110 (bet $112 to win $100)

2020 betting stats:

ML: FAU 5-4 | Florida 8-4

FAU 5-4 | Florida 8-4 ATS : FAU 3-6 | Florida 5-6-1

: FAU 3-6 | Florida 5-6-1 O/U : FAU 2-7 | Florida 8-4

FAU at Florida head-to-head

The Gators hold a 3-0 all-time series lead with the most recent meeting coming Nov. 21, 2015. Florida narrowly won that day, pulling off a 20-14 victory in overtime. The first two meetings went in favor of the Gators by a combined score of 100-23.

