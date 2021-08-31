How to watch Florida Gators football vs. Florida Atlantic Owls on TV, live stream

If there's a part of the 2020 season the Florida Gators would want to mimic, it's the beginning.

The Gators, who start the 2021 season as the No. 11 team in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll, got out to an 8-1 start, losing only in the final minutes at Texas A&M in September. Quarterback Kyle Trask was at the helm of a potent offense, getting the ball to receivers like Kyle Pitts, and Florida was flying high.

Down the stretch, unfortunately, Florida's road got much, much harder, as the Gators lost to LSU, Alabama in the SEC Championship and Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.

Now the Gators, with a new quarterback in Emory Jones and a number of potential new game-breakers, start all over again, this time with Florida Atlantic on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

FAU, which had a stop-and-start season due to COVID postponements and cancellations, was at one point a 5-1 team during the 2020 season. But, like Florida, the Owls had difficulties later in the season, losing to Georgia Southern, Southern Miss and then Memphis in the Montgomery Bowl.

Now in their second season with former Florida State coach Willie Taggart in charge, the Owls also have former Miami quarterback N'Kosi Perry among those who may end up under center this season.

How to watch Gators vs. FAU on TV, live stream

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 404 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN app

Radio: Gator Sports Network, ESPN 98.1 FM

Online radio: wruf.com, TuneIn.com. (Gators) TuneIn.com (Owls)