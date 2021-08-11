Florida Gator Gervon Dexter looks to improve on strong freshman season

The five stars attached to Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter’s name coming out of Lake Wales High School are starting to turn into dollar signs.

The sophomore has begun to take full advantage of the NCAA rule change that went into effect July 1 that allows student-athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness (NIL).

Dexter is working as a spokesperson for growcredit.com, an online service that helps people build credit through their monthly subscription payments. He also has partnered with College Hunks Hauling & Moving to bring a franchise to Gainesville.

Just how many deals has he made so far?

“I don’t know, honestly,” he said.

Gervon Dexter fans can even visit his website — www.gervondexter9.com — and purchase stickers ($12), trading cards ($20/$40) and T-shirts ($45).

“Like I said. It’s just a blessing. I haven’t really made big-time plays. I feel like just me being a highly recruited Florida Gator has helped me a lot,” he said.

After starting in two games and seeing action in all 12 as a freshman in 2020, Dexter is expected to play a much bigger role in 2021. He finished last year with 19 tackles (4 solo) and secured an interception in the season opener against Ole Miss.

After spending last season at defensive end and three-technique tackle, the 6-foot-6, 303-pound lineman began working in the spring at nose tackle, a position he says is easier for a young player like himself.

“I feel like when you’re playing against the center, it’s just one man in front of you and just beat him,” Dexter said. “That’s where I’ve been having a lot of success at.”

After realizing his size is not as big of an advantage in the SEC as it was in high school, Dexter also has continued to work on his technique as he tries to become a more consistent and complete performer on the field.

Auburn transfer and fellow defensive lineman Daquan Newkirk has been working with Dexter and sees the potential in the young teammate.

“I don’t want to boost him up too much, but Gervon is an actual beast,” Newkirk said. “… I try to coach him up a lot. (If) he can be consistent in what he does. He can be like … it’s crazy.”

Dexter’s ability to live up to those expectations may lie in his ability to focus on football and not his many NIL deals. If he can, many more deals are certainly on the way.

“I feel like once I do get to start playing at my full potential, the NFL money will be a lot bigger than what I’m seeing now," he said.