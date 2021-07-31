Florida's Friday Night Lights produces three pledges, elite performances

The recruiting weekend for Florida coach Dan Mullen and his staff went much better than his “jwett” TikTok routine Saturday with new Gator commit Terrance Gibbs.

Nonetheless, Mullen had reason to dance after a fruitful Friday Nights Lights event and fun-filled Orange & Blue Cookout. Some of the nation’s top talent competed at FNL, highlighted by elite performances from five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart (Frisco, Texas) and his 7-on-7 teammate, Gators four-star quarterback commit Nick Evers (Flower Mound, Texas).

Run back the night:Live updates from Friday Night Lights

Top Gator commit:Terrance Gibbs, a top-200 running back recruit, explains why he chose Gators

Talented class:Florida Class of 2022 football commitments

Former UF players Maurkice and Mike Pouncey, Brandon Spikes, Shariff Floyd, Ahmad Black and Major Wright were also in attendance for the program’s annual recruiting showcase, which attracted about 150 campers and produced three total pledges for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes.

The first was four-star running back Gibbs (Winter Park, Fla.), who released his commitment video with Gatorsports.com during Friday’s event. Following the camp, Florida landed four-star wide receiver Raymond Cottrell (Milton, Fla.) and 2024 running back Jerrick Gibson (Gainesville, Fla.). Cottrell joins four-star tight end Mac Markway as the second member of Florida's 2023 class, and both are top-100-overall recruits.

“I surprised the coaches with it,” Cottrell said of his decision. “I’m cutting my recruitment off. I’m 100-percent committed to Florida. There won’t be any other schools contacting me or anything. This is where I want to be.”

Evan Stewart says the Gators are still his top choice

The Gators also solidified their standing with Stewart, the nation’s top receiver and No. 9 overall recruit in the 247Sports Composite. They “took the top spot” when he officially visited June 4 and still lead following his second trip to Gainesville.

“I would say one still,” Stewart said when asked where UF stands in his recruitment. “It feels good to be back. It’s getting a little bit feeling like home. I’m enjoying myself right now.”

Stewart will return to Florida for the Alabama game and also plans to officially visit Alabama and LSU this fall. His commitment, however, could happen sooner rather than later.

“Soon, hopefully,” Stewart said when asked about making a decision. “I’m ready for the recruiting process to be over. I’m just trying to wrap my head around everything.”

Four-star defensive back Azareyeh Thomas (Niceville, Fla.) and four-star defensive lineman Jamari Lyons (Melbourne, Fla.) also named the Gators their top team afterward, and UF is now trending for three-star linebacker EJ Lightsey (Fitzgerald, Ga.) and three-star running back Jaylon Glover (Lakeland, Fla.).

Glover announces his commitment Aug. 6 and said the addition of Gibbs won’t hurt Florida’s chances.

“A lot of my top schools are taking two backs in this class. Georgia Tech, Florida State, teams like that. That doesn’t … I like competition,” Glover said. “The fact that T. Gibbs is one of the best backs in the nation, I have to put myself as one of the best backs in the nation as well.

“Coach [Greg] Knox wanted us to link up. We talked and linked in the room, so there ain’t no bad blood. Competition is competition and that’s what I’m here for.”

Glover took part in the “Gator Olympics” competition at Saturday’s cookout, which pitted prospects against UF staff members in light-hearted games that included water balloon catch, cornhole and more.

“We caught water balloons from 30 yards out, had the spin-around the baseball bat, frisbee throw, seeing how far you could throw the frisbee. It was really fun. This was my first time doing something like this on a visit,” Glover said.

“Coach Mullen, like he said, ‘Even at 49 years old, I gotta think like a young cat because I’m around them all day.’ So it was really unique for the staff to bring it in and see all the players engaged. Sometimes you can’t get a lot of guys engaged, but with the activities they did it was pretty unique.”

Added Cottrell, “The Olympic games were pretty fun. The funniest part was when everybody started throwing and hit Coach Gonzales a couple times in the head. It was great. It just shows how much they care about their players.”

In addition to Evers and Stewart, the top performers from Friday Night Lights included former Miami pledge Quan Lee (Gainesville, Fla.), 2023 four-star receiver Adyen Williams (Ridgeland, Miss.) and four Florida commits: four-star linebacker Shemar James (Mobile, Ala.), four-star cornerback Julian Humphrey (Houston), three-star cornerback Jamarrien Burt (Ocala) and three-star tight end CJ Hawkins (Tampa).

Williams was offered by the Gators after his workout, while Gonzales told Buchholz’s Lee that he would be calling him after his showing at FNL. The camp also featured future teammates Hawkins and James competing against each other.

“We were going at it. I won some, he won some,” said James, who has shut down his recruitment. “We were just out there getting better. Every rep we dapped each other up and then we went back at it. That’s probably the best guy I ever covered. EVER. He’s long.”

Hawkins made some acrobatic catches with his 6-foot-7, 220-pound frame, including a one-handed snag for six and an impressive concentration-catch with James draped all over him in coverage. Friday marked Hawkins’ second trip to UF and his first since officially visiting Stanford on June 25.

“I felt really good to be back. It felt like home,” Hawkins said. “Just playing in The Swamp, that energy was crazy. So it was pretty fun.”