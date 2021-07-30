EXCLUSIVE: Top-200 RB Terrance Gibbs reveals decision in commitment video

Terrance Gibbs, a top-200 overall recruit, is ready to announce his college destination.

Florida, Florida State and LSU are the three finalists for the four-star running back from Winter Park. All three programs hosted Gibbs on official visits in June.

“I was glad that I got to come out, see all the schools so I can get a better understanding of where I want to go and make my decision,” Gibbs said. “It was a lot of stress, late nights staying up, thinking about this really. But it will feel really good coming out, knowing where I’m gonna go and going on the next road.”

Gibbs reveals where’s headed below in an exclusive commitment video with The Gainesville Sun.

His recruiting process dates back to eighth grade, when he played varsity at Master's Academy in Oviedo. He received his first offer that year from Miami and then blew up as a high school freshman.

“In the beginning I was really kind of confused, kind of still new to this because I was so young,” said Gibbs, who now holds 28 offers including Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. “I was really going to schools to see what they had to offer for me academically and their schemes in football, just how they would use me in the backfield.”

Terrance Gibbs made an immediate impact in high school

Gibbs was selected to the MaxPreps Freshman All-American team in 2018, rushing for 1,503 yards and 21 touchdowns on 11.1 yards per carry. He ran for 1,092 yards as a sophomore at Master's Academy.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Gibbs transferred to Winter Park for his junior season, but tore his ACL during preseason practices and missed the year. He is ranked the No. 17 running back and the 187th recruit nationally in the 247Sports Composite.

After checking out his top choices last month, Gibbs has settled on a school and will be shutting down his recruitment.

“I needed to make sure it was home away from home,” he said. “If I went there and I played football or I didn’t play football, regardless, could I still live there? I needed relationships with the coaches and the players.”