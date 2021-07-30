EXCLUSIVE: Terrance Gibbs, a top-200 running back recruit, explains why he chose Gators

Terrance Gibbs was in middle school when his coach at the time, John Mobley, told him he had a bright future in football.

Turns out Mobley, an NFL All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion who played eight seasons for the Denver Broncos, had an eye for talent.

For the next four years, Gibbs’ future will be at the University of Florida.

The four-star running back from Winter Park, Fla., joined the Gators’ 2022 class Friday, announcing his decision with an exclusive commitment video on GatorSports.com (WATCH). Gibbs chose UF over Florida State and LSU, taking official visits to all three programs in June.

“I just felt like they had everything I needed academically and on the field as well. Florida’s just a good school,” Gibbs said. “They made me feel at home and you gotta have that feeling whenever you get away from home.”

Gibbs, a top-200 overall recruit, will be the first high school running back to sign with Florida since Nay’Quan Wright in the 2019 class. His future position coach, Greg Knox, served as his primary recruiter along with assistant director of player personnel Keiwan Ratliff.

“Florida really stayed in contact through whatever I was going through,” Gibbs said. “They really stayed there, texted me consistently. Just building relationships with the coaches, and that’s why it was the right place.”

How does Dan Mullen plan to use Gibbs?

The 6-foot, 190-pound Gibbs likes the way Knox and Gators coach Dan Mullen will utilize him on offense, and he was also high on UF’s academics.

“Their plan for me was really to get me out of the backfield and get me out in the open because I can catch the ball,” Gibbs said. “So they saw that I really had something special. I’m an all-purpose back.

“And then academically, they have great networking. So I just feel like wherever I end up, I know I’m going to have a good job or I’ll be in the NFL somewhere.”

Gibbs is ranked the No. 17 running back and the 187th recruit nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He rushed for over 1,000 yards as a freshman (1,503) and sophomore (1,092) at Master's Academy in Oviedo, Fla.

Gibbs transferred to Winter Park for his junior season, but tore his ACL during preseason practices and missed the year. He’s eyeing a return to action in a few months.

“Rehab is coming along really good, really, really good,” Gibbs said. “My knee is on track and I’m really looking forward to playing again, just getting back out there on the field.”

Gibbs is Florida's second commitment of the week, along with top-100 tight end Mac Markway. The Gators now have 11 members in their 2022 class with the addition of Gibbs, whose pledge propels them up nine spots into the top 25 of the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

“They’re most definitely building something special,” Gibbs said of UF’s class. “We’re all gonna be bringing a lot of intensity to the table, a lot of fresh bodies that’s ready to get out there.

“I most definitely bring energy. Gator Nation’s about to get a dog. They’re about to get a real beast out there on the field. And we’re all working for the same goal, that SEC championship.”