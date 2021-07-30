Gators set to host multiple top targets at Friday Night Lights

After a busy month of June visits, Florida recruiting will crank back up this weekend with Friday Night Lights and the Orange & Blue Cookout on Saturday.

The Gators are scheduled to have several top targets in town, highlighted by five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart from Frisco, Texas. Ranked the nation’s top WR and No. 9 overall recruit by 247Sports, Stewart named UF his leader after visiting the school June 4.

“Florida took the top spot when I took my official visit there,” Stewart told On3’s Chad Simmons last month. “They moved up because they showed me everything on the table, what they can do for me and what they have built there.”

In addition to Stewart, Florida will have a trio of in-state offensive targets on campus in four-star wide receiver Jayden Gibson (Winter Garden), four-star running back Terrence Gibbs (Winter Park) and three-star running back Jaylon Glover (Lakeland). Gibson and Gibbs visited UF twice in June, while Glover was offered on June 16 and has been trending toward the Gators.

On the defensive side of the ball, UF’s visitors list includes four-star defensive back Azareyeh Thomas (Niceville) and four-star defensive lineman Jamari Lyons (Melbourne, Fla.). Both took official visits to Florida on June 4, with Lyons calling the Gators his top team afterward.

UF is also hosting four-star linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (Miami) for the first time this summer, while three-star linebacker EJ Lightsey (Fitzgerald, Ga.) and three-star offensive lineman Leyton Nelson (Orlando, Fla.) will be making return trips to Gainesville.

So too are seven of Florida’s 10 commits: four-star quarterback Nick Evers (Flower Mound, Texas), four-star offensive tackle Tony Livingston (Tampa), four-star linebacker Shemar James (Mobile, Ala.), four-star cornerback Julian Humphrey (Houston), three-star cornerback Jamarrien Burt (Ocala), three-star tight end CJ Hawkins (Tampa) and three-star kicker Trey Smack (Severna Park, Md.).

Some 2023 recruits planning to attend FNL and/or the cookout include three top-100 targets: five-star running back Richard Young (Lehigh Acres, Fla.), four-star wide receiver Raymond Cottrell (Milton) and four-star defensive lineman Kelby Collins (Gardendale, Ala.), along with top-200 wide receiver Nathanial Joseph (Miami).