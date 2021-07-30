Florida Gators' live updates from Friday Night Lights

The Florida Gators kicked off their big recruiting weekend with a commitment from 4-star running back Terrance Gibbs. GatorSports.com has the latest:

WATCH: Florida Gators 4-star QB commit Nick Evers connects with a camper at Florida football's Friday Night Lights camp.

WATCH: Anytime 5-star WR Evan Stewart runs a route, 4-star QB commit Nick Evers is taking the snap. The duo has combined for a handful of nice connections like this one:

The Gators' pursuit for Evan Stewart has been heating up since Stewart's visit on June 4. The Texas Longhorns are also high on Stewart's list.

UF had a successful night on the football recruiting front.