Florida Gators' live updates from Friday Night Lights

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen talks with player during Friday Night Lights, the annual high school football showcase hosted by the Florida Gators, held on Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on the University of Florida campus, in Gainesville, Fla., July 30 2021.
Florida Gators commit Nick Evers, a 4-star quarterback, talks with 5-star wide receiver Evan Stewart during Friday Night Lights, the annual high school football showcase hosted by the Florida Gators, held on Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on the University of Florida campus, in Gainesville, Fla., July 30 2021.
Players huddle with UF coaches during Friday Night Lights at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The Florida Gators kicked off their big recruiting weekend with a commitment from 4-star running back Terrance Gibbs. GatorSports.com has the latest:

WATCH: Florida Gators 4-star QB commit Nick Evers connects with a camper at Florida football's Friday Night Lights camp. 

WATCH: Anytime 5-star WR Evan Stewart runs a route, 4-star QB commit Nick Evers is taking the snap. The duo has combined for a handful of nice connections like this one:

The Gators' pursuit for Evan Stewart has been heating up since Stewart's visit on June 4. The Texas Longhorns are also high on Stewart's list. 

Florida Gators commit C.J. Hawkins, a tight end, runs out for a pass during Friday Night Lights, the annual high school football showcase hosted by the Florida Gators, held on Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on the University of Florida campus, in Gainesville, Fla., July 30 2021.
Florida Gators target 5-start wide receiver Evan Stewart just misses a catch during Friday Night Lights, the annual high school football showcase hosted by the Florida Gators, held on Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on the University of Florida campus, in Gainesville, Fla., July 30 2021.

UF had a successful night on the football recruiting front.

