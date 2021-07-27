Top-100 TE Mac Markway becomes first commit of Florida's 2023 class

Florida got the ball rolling Tuesday on the Class of 2023, landing its first verbal commitment for that cycle.

Four-star tight end Mac Markway, a top-100 overall recruit from St. Louis, announced his pledge to UF on Twitter. He chose the Gators over more than two dozen offers, including finalists Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Iowa and Missouri.

He visited those schools last month, along with Michigan and Southern Cal. His trip to Florida on June 25 stood out above the rest.

“It just felt right,” Markway told 247Sports. "Once I got down to Florida with my family we all knew it was the place. I just felt the most comfortable there and the people were great. My mom especially, she loved it. She loved Coach (Tim) Brewster, she loved Coach (Dan) Mullen. I also think Coach Brewster can maximize my talent also.”

Brewster served as the primary recruiter for the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Markway, who is ranked the nation's No. 4 tight end and 93rd overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite. Markway is the fourth player Brewster has landed at his position since February 2020, along with 2022 commit CJ Hawkins and UF freshmen Nick Elksnis and Gage Wilcox.