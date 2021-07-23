Media poll: Florida picked second in SEC Eastern Division
HOOVER Ala. — Florida was picked to finish second in the SEC Eastern Division in a preseason poll of media covering SEC Media Days this week.
Florida received 784 points, including seven first-place votes, while Georgia was selected as the division favorite with a total of 923 points and 124 first-place votes. Kentucky was third with 624 points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.
Last season the Gators defeated the Bulldogs at TIAA Bank Field 44-28 en route to an 8-2 record in conference play and a trip to the SEC Championship Game.
Alabama was picked to win the SEC behind 84 first place votes. The Tide were also picked to win the Western Division with 932 total points, followed by Texas A&M with 760 and
LSU with 633. Alabama received 130 first-place votes in the SEC West.
Eight times since 1992 has the predicted champion prior to the season proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.
EASTERN DIVISION
Georgia (124 first-place votes), 923
Florida (7), 784
Kentucky (2), 624
Missouri, 555
Tennessee, 362
South Carolina (1), 355
Vanderbilt, 149
WESTERN DIVISION
Alabama (130), 932
Texas A&M (1), 760
LSU (1), 633
Ole Miss (1), 529
Auburn, 440
Arkansas (1), 241
Mississippi State, 217
SEC CHAMPION
Alabama (84), 84
Georgia (45), 45
Ole Miss (1), 1
Texas A&M (1), 1
Florida (1), 1
Kentucky (1), 1
South Carolina (1)
UF places 4 on Preseason All-SEC List
Florida's first-team members were redshirt senior defensive lineman Zachary Carter and junior defensive back Kaiir Elam along with Ventrell Miller earning second-team recognition. Jacob Copeland rounds out the honors with a spot on the third-team.
2021 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB – Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB – Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR - John Metchie III, Alabama
WR - Treylon Burks, Arkansas
TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL - Evan Neal, Alabama
OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee
C - Nick Brahms, Auburn
Second-Team
QB – JT Daniels, Georgia
RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina
RB - Zamir White, Georgia
WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR - George Pickens, Georgia
TE - Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL - Ed Ingram, LSU
OL - Austin Deculus, LSU
C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Third-Team
QB – Bo Nix, Auburn
RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Jacob Copeland, Florida
TE - Nick Muse, South Carolina
OL - Charles Cross, Mississippi State
OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL - Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky
*C - Michael Maietti, Missouri
*C - Ben Brown, Ole Miss
DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
*DL - Zachary Carter, Florida
*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
LB - Henry To'o To'o, Alabama
LB - Christian Harris, Alabama
LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
DB - Derek Stingley, LSU
DB - Josh Jobe, Alabama
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida
DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky
DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL - Ali Gaye, LSU
DL - Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
LB - Grant Morgan, Arkansas
LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB - Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB - Elias Ricks, LSU
DL - DJ Dale, Alabama
DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
DL - Travon Walker, Georgia
DL - Derick Hall, Auburn
LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB - Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn
DB - Lewis Cine, Georgia
DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P - Jake Camarda, Georgia
PK - Cade York, LSU
RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
P - Mac Brown, Ole Miss
PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
* - Indicates a tie