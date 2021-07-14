Gators notebook: New No. 1, Florida’s SECMD attendees

The Florida football team had a photo shoot this week, with several players revealing new jersey numbers.

The most notable change is wide receiver Jacob Copeland, who has been awarded No. 1 by Gators coach Dan Mullen. Copeland is the lone returning starter in Florida’s receiving corps and led the team last season in yards per catch.

Copeland will be just the fourth UF player to wear the coveted number since 2016. The first two players Mullen assigned No. 1 to, cornerback C.J. Henderson and receiver Kadarius Toney, both developed into first-round NFL draft picks.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson has claimed Copeland’s previous number, switching from 2 to 15. Richardson will be the first Florida QB to wear 15 since Tim Tebow in 2009.

Linebacker Amari Burney changed his number from 30 to 2, while receiver Justin Shorter has switched from 89 to 4.

Gators heading to Hoover

Florida’s entourage Monday at 2021 SEC Media Days will not include an offensive player.

Mullen has elected to bring a pair of redshirt seniors to Hoover in defensive end Zachary Carter and linebacker Ventrell Miller. The Sun’s Graham Hall first reported the news Wednesday.

The league is limiting each team to two players for COVID-19 precautions.

Miller made a team-high 88 tackles last season and Carter led UF in sacks (5.0) and tackles-for-loss (9.5), tied for first among SEC defensive linemen. Miller earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors two times in 2020, while Carter was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week twice.