Florida Class of 2022 football commitments
Julian Humphrey — CORNERBACK
School/Hometown: Clear Lake (Houston, Texas)
Height/Weight: 6-1/185
Commitment date: May 27
Rating: 4 stars, 247Sports and Rivals
Shemar James — LINEBACKER
School/Hometown: Faith Academy (Mobile, Alabama)
Height/Weight: 6-3/200
Commitment date: June 20
Rating: 4 stars, 247Sports and Rivals
Tony Livingtston — OFFENSIVE TACKLE
School/Hometown: King (Tampa)
Height/Weight: 6-4/260
Commitment date: March 11
Rating: 4 stars, 247Sports and Rivals
Nick Evers — QUARTERBACK
School/Hometown: Flower Mound (Flower Mound, Texas)
Height/Weight: 6-3/188
Commitment date: March 9
Rating: 4 stars, 247Sports; 3 stars, Rivals
Isaiah Bond — ATHLETE
School/Hometown: Bufford (Bufford, Georgia)
Height/Weight: 6-0/175
Commitment date: May 9
Rating: 4 stars, 247Sports and Rivals
Chandler Smith — WIDE RECEIVER
School/Hometown: Bishop Moore Catholic (Orlando)
Height/Weight: 6-3/180
Commitment date: June 20
Rating: 3 stars, 247Sports; 4 stars, Rivals
Francois Nolton — DEFENSIVE LINEMAN
School/Hometown: Edison (Miami)
Height/Weight: 6-4/225
Commitment date: Feb. 5
Rating: 3 stars, 247Sports and Rivals
CJ Hawkins — TIGHT END
School/Hometown: Berkeley Prep (Tampa)
Height/Weight: 6-7/220
Commitment date: March 14
Rating: 3 stars, 247Sports and Rivals
Jamarrien Burt — ATHLETE
School/Hometown: Forest (Ocala)
Height/Weight: 6-1/175
Commitment date: June 24
Rating: 3 stars, 247Sports and Rivals
Trey Smack — KICKER
School/Hometown: Severna Park (Severna Park, Maryland)
Height/Weight: 6-2/200
Commitment date: June 23
Rating: 2 stars, Rivals; Rated No. 3 kicker in country by Kohl's Kicking