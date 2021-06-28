Florida Class of 2022 football commitments

Gator Sports

Julian Humphrey — CORNERBACK

School/Hometown: Clear Lake (Houston, Texas)

Height/Weight: 6-1/185

Commitment date: May 27

Rating: 4 stars, 247Sports and Rivals

Shemar James — LINEBACKER

School/Hometown: Faith Academy (Mobile, Alabama)

Height/Weight: 6-3/200

Commitment date: June 20

Rating: 4 stars, 247Sports and Rivals

Tony Livingtston — OFFENSIVE TACKLE

School/Hometown: King (Tampa)

Height/Weight: 6-4/260

Commitment date: March 11

Rating: 4 stars, 247Sports and Rivals

Nick Evers — QUARTERBACK

School/Hometown: Flower Mound (Flower Mound, Texas)

Height/Weight: 6-3/188

Commitment date: March 9

Rating: 4 stars, 247Sports; 3 stars, Rivals

Isaiah Bond — ATHLETE

School/Hometown: Bufford (Bufford, Georgia)

Height/Weight: 6-0/175

Commitment date: May 9

Rating: 4 stars, 247Sports and Rivals

Chandler Smith — WIDE RECEIVER

School/Hometown: Bishop Moore Catholic (Orlando)

Height/Weight: 6-3/180

Commitment date: June 20

Rating: 3 stars, 247Sports; 4 stars, Rivals

Francois Nolton — DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

School/Hometown: Edison (Miami)

Height/Weight: 6-4/225

Commitment date: Feb. 5

Rating: 3 stars, 247Sports and Rivals

CJ Hawkins — TIGHT END

School/Hometown: Berkeley Prep (Tampa)

Height/Weight: 6-7/220

Commitment date: March 14

Rating: 3 stars, 247Sports and Rivals

Jamarrien Burt — ATHLETE

School/Hometown: Forest (Ocala)

Height/Weight: 6-1/175

Commitment date: June 24

Rating: 3 stars, 247Sports and Rivals

Trey Smack — KICKER

School/Hometown: Severna Park (Severna Park, Maryland)

Height/Weight: 6-2/200

Commitment date: June 23

Rating: 2 stars, Rivals; Rated No. 3 kicker in country by Kohl's Kicking