Trey Smack, the nation's No. 3 kicker, commits to Florida

Florida's 2022 class continues to grow, adding another recruit Wednesday in kicker Trey Smack.

The Severna Park, Md., product is the third pledge for the Gators since Sunday and their ninth overall commitment. He received a scholarship offer Monday from UF special teams quality control assistant Shayne Graham, who kicked in the NFL for 15 years.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Smack is ranked the No. 3 kicker in the country by Kohl's Kicking, a national recruiting service for kickers and punters. He recently attended a 2021 Spring Showcase Camp and won the kickoff competition.

"He has one of the best legs we have seen in the 2022 class," reads Smack's profile on Kohl's Kicking. "Smack’s overall coordination is impressive. He is a very good specialist and his charts were outstanding throughout the past year."

Smack will be the first high school kicker to sign with Florida since Evan McPherson in the 2018 class. Mississippi State grad transfer Jace Christmann will replace McPherson as the starter this season before Smack enrolls at UF next year.

The Gators' 2022 class is now ranked No. 22 nationally in the 247Sports Composite after landing commitments this week from linebacker Shemar Jones (Mobile, Ala.), wide receiver Chandler Smith (Orlando) and Smack.