Florida rewards Mullen with $1.5 million raise, contract extension

Florida coach Dan Mullen has received a $1.5 million raise and contract extension after leading the Gators to three consecutive New Year’s Six bowl games, producing an SEC East title and a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2020.

He’s now one of the four highest paid football coaches in the country.

Mullen’s annual salary has been increased from $6,070,000 to $7,604,200, according to contracts released Tuesday by UF through public record requests. Mullen also has six years remaining on his contract, which has been extended to January of 2027.

More:Whitley: Dan Mullen's contract at Florida will take care of itself

“Dan has done a tremendous job in his three seasons at Florida, and we are fortunate to have someone with his obvious talents and head coaching experience leading our football program,” Gators athletics director Scott Stricklin said. “I look forward to working alongside him to support his vision for Gators football and our student-athletes for many years.”

Mullen, 49, went 29-9 in his first three years at UF, including back-to-back double-digit win seasons and a record-setting offense last fall. With an annual salary of $7.6 million, Mullen surpasses Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher ($7.5 million) and Georgia’s Kirby Smart ($6.8 million) to become the third highest-paid coach in the SEC behind Alabama’s Nick Saban ($9.5 million) and LSU’s Ed Orgeron ($8.7 million). Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ($8.2M) also makes more, placing Mullen fourth nationally among college football coaches.

“We are very excited about the future of the Florida football program, and this agreement allows us to continue to build on the success we have enjoyed on and off the field,” Mullen said. “We want to thank the UAA Board, President Fuchs, Director of Athletics Scott Stricklin, and the entire University of Florida community for their support.”

UF also released contract details on Mullen’s new assistants and linebackers coach Christian Robinson, who received a $100,000 raise to put his annual salary at $390,000. New quarterbacks Garrick McGee will also make $390,000 annually on a two-year deal.

Secondary coach Wesley McGriff and cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar both signed two-year deals with annual base salaries of $450,000 and $250,000, respectively.

Tight ends coach and assistant head coach Tim Brewster is entering the second year of his two-year deal that pays $485,000 annually.