Gators land 4-star CB Julian Humphrey, the highest-rated recruit in their 2022 class

Florida landed its third commitment of the month and second in less than a week with the addition of four-star cornerback Julian Humphrey on Thursday.

The Rivals100 member from Clear Lake High School in Houston committed to the Gators over 30-plus offers, including LSU, Penn State and Texas A&M.

Rivals ranks the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Humphrey as the nation’s 55th overall prospect and No. 8 cornerback. He’s the highest-rated recruit in Florida’s class on both Rivals and 247Sports, which ranks him 128th nationally.

His primary recruiter is UF cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar, who also landed Missouri transfer Jadarrius Perkins last Friday. Humphrey is scheduled to officially visit Florida on June 11.

The Gators now have six verbal commitments in their 2022 class after adding Humphrey and three-star receiver Isaiah Bond this month.