Gators land Mizzou transfer Jadarrius Perkins, a JUCO All-American

Florida added another coveted player from the transfer portal Saturday, landing a commitment from former Missouri cornerback Jadarrius Perkins.

He was the nation’s No. 5 junior college prospect in the 2021 class and chose the Tigers over nearly 40 offers, including Alabama, Oregon and Oklahoma. Perkins went through spring ball at Mizzou before transferring in late April.

UF re-offered him on May 10 with new cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar and beat out Georgia and Texas, both of whom recently offered the JUCO All-American.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Perkins played in 14 games during his two-year career at Mississippi Gulf Coast, recording 32 tackles, one interception and five pass breakups. He was the teammate of No. 1 JUCO recruit and Gators signee Diwun Black, who enrolled at Florida this month.

UF has now signed two of the nation’s top five JUCO recruits in Black and Perkins, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Perkins will have to compete for playing time with six Florida cornerbacks, including fellow juniors Kaiir Elam and Jaydon Hill and five-star freshman Jason Marshall.

https://twitter.com/JDKNOWS2100/status/1396274978656591874