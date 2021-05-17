UF athletic program to return to normal operation next month

Special to Gatorsports.com

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will return to full capacity this season, UF announced Monday.

The Florida athletic program will begin normal operations June 28, the school announced in a news release.

"We will also resume full in-person participation in athletic and other activities on our campuses, including fan participation in stadiums and arenas," the release said.

NCAA guidelines currently call for a 50 percent fan capacity at NCAA Championship sites and the UAA will be following those policies for the upcoming NCAA Gainesville Softball Regionals this weekend.

Given recently released national guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in concert with the State University System, UF will make masks optional rather than required for students, faculty, staff and guests on UF property and in UF facilities effective immediately, the release said. Those not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are recommended to continue wearing masks, according to CDC guidance.

Florida will continue to promote COVID-19 vaccinations, closely monitor the pandemic, and take appropriate steps aimed at continuing to safeguard our university community should it become necessary, the release said.

The UF release also reminded fans about football game tickets.