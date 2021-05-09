Florida's 2022 football recruiting class lands a commitment

Special to Gatorsports.com

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond of Buford High School in Georgia announced his commitment to Florida via a video on his Twitter account Sunday evening.

The 6-foot, 175-pound three star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite, becomes the sixth verbal commitment to the Gators' 2022 Class. Bond, who also plays defensive back and is on the Buford track team, picked the Gators over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Texas among others.

