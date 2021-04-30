Florida Gators remaining in NFL draft: Where will 6-foot-8 Stone Forsythe, Kyle Trask and others go?

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

As expected Thursday, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts was selected fourth overall in the first round of the NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons, while wide receiver Kadarius Toney was drafted 20th overall by the New York Giants.That leaves about six more Gators who can be drafted in tonight's two rounds or Saturday's four rounds. Here's our thoughts on who will be called starting tonight.

Stone Forsythe, first four rounds

Like Toney, this is another vault up the rankings for the Gators. Stone Forsythe, Florida’s 6-foot-8 left tackle, is getting plenty of notice around the league in the build-up to the draft as scouts and general managers pick apart film around the clock. Forsythe is hard to miss when watching the film of UF quarterback Kyle Trask, and his Pro Day last month drew plenty of acclaim for his athleticism.

An elite left tackle can make or break a team’s chances at competing for the playoffs, which is why Forsythe should be drafted within the first four rounds this weekend, although I now expect him to be off the board before Friday’s over. If the Cincinnati Bengals, or another team with a highly regarded young quarterback under center, don’t wind up with an elite-level tackle before the second round is over, they should be all over Forsythe.

Kyle Trask, second, maybe third

I’m not a betting man, but I believe Kyle Trask will slightly fall down NFL draft boards and be the fourth Gator selected. While some, namely the ever-informed Peter King, have heard Trask may hear his name called as high as the late first round, I think he will drop into the second or possibly third round. If it weren’t for Forsythe’s rise, I would have him as the third UF player drafted this weekend, but I have my doubts about how the NFL world, which seems to fall in love each year with quarterbacks who are either more mobile or stronger than Trask, views the Manvel, Texas, native who now famously toiled away as a back-up for seven years before his record-setting season. Either way, whichever team that takes Trask is going to get a quarterback eager to prove the naysayers wrong once again — I wouldn’t be surprised if he does it.

Shawn Davis, mid- to late rounds

Based on his Pro Day, many expect Marco Wilson to be the first defensive back drafted for the Gators this year, but I’m not so sure. I’m actually going with someone who couldn’t show what they could do in Florida’s indoor practice facility at the end of March: safety Shawn Davis. The Miami native tweaked his hamstring during his 40-yard dash, sidelining him for the remainder of his Pro Day. But I’m hearing scouts remain intrigued by what he’s put on film at Florida. Although there are some injury concerns, Davis will provide teams with versatility at the safety position and he has above average ball skills. If he can stay healthy and continue improving, he could be a late or mid-round steal for a team.

Other Gators in waiting: Receiver Trevon Grimes, more

Trevon Grimes joins defensive backs Marco Wilson, Brad Stewart and Donovan Stiner, offensive lineman Brett Heggie, defensive linemen Kyree Campbell, Tedarrell Slaton and Marlon Dunlap and kicker Evan McPherson.

The draft continues at 7 p.m. today with rounds 2-3. The final four rounds are set to start at 12 p.m. Saturday.