Live Gator draft updates: Florida opens the pipeline for NFL Draft

The Florida Gators have the player all the 32 NFL teams covet, even the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 pick if they can swing a trade up with its second pick.

Of course, we're talking about tight end Kyle Pitts. With his 83 3/8-inch wingspan, 40-yard dash time of 4.44 and knack for catching any ball in his large window, Pitts would be a fit for any team starting Thursday in the NFL Draft. Pitts has the goods: 97 catches, 1,419 yards, 14.3-yard average, 17 TDs in 21 games the past two seasons against SEC defenses.

Pitts is in Cleveland for the draft festivities.

Kadarius Toney is looking to become Florida’s first receiver to get selected in the first round since Percy Harvin. Several mock drafts have Toney going in the first round.

Quarterback Kyle Trask could be selected Friday, Day 2 of the draft, which contains Rounds 2-3. Defensive back Marco Wilson is projected to go then, as does receiver Trevon Grimes.

Defensive backs Shawn Davis, Brad Stewart and Donovan Stiner and Florida’s other prospects that include offensive linemen Stone Forsythe and Brett Heggie, defensive linemen Kyree Campbell, Tedarrell Slaton and Marlon Dunlap and kicker Evan McPherson can go in Saturday's draft for rounds 4-7.

We got you covered with Gators in the draft. For the rest of keeping track of the draft pick-by-pick here.

7:17 p.m.| Mullen joins Pitts

Florida coach Dan Mullen made the trip to Cleveland for the NFL draft and to support Kyle Pitts. We wonder if coach made it or will make it over to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

7 p.m.|Gators all over watching

Former Florida players are also tuned in to the NFL draft. Gator Legend Emmitt Smith is watching the action.

6:01 p.m. | Gator predraft news

Nike: Pitts agreed to a deal with Jordan Brand to be sponsored by the athletic apparel company which is part of the Nike brand. The announcement was made Wednesday as Jordan Brand officially welcomed him to the family with a special article and series of photos. The tight end did an interview with the company explaining how excited he was to join Jordan Brand:

"It’s amazing. There’s only a select few of us. To have the opportunity to represent this great brand is something special.

I wore Jordan in college, and I just loved it. Not everybody gets to wear it. It’s a unique situation, to be able to wear it at the next level."

Pitts is familiar with the Jordan brand as the company is the official sponsor of Florida football, so he’s been able to wear Air Jordan cleats and rock the Jumpman logo on his uniform in the past.

— Zack Pearson, Gators Wire

Graduation: Last year at this time, former UF defensive back CJ Henderson was being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round. This year, Henderson will graduate from UF with a degree in Education Sciences.

Tebow time: On the same day, the Jaguars were expected to get the quarterback situation stabilized by drafting Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, news surfaced about Tim Tebow having a recent workout with the franchise.

A Heisman Trophy winner in 2007, Tebow played quarterback at Florida under Urban Meyer, helping the Gators win two national championships.

— John Reid, Florida Times-Union

SEC Media Days: Florida coach Dan Mullen will kick off SEC Media Days July 19 at the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala. The even runs through July 22.

The Wynfrey Hotel has been the site of the signature event 18 times in the last 19 occurrences. SEC Football Media Days was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was last held in July of 2019, also in Hoover.

A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.