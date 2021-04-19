Nick Evers becomes third consecutive Florida QB commit invited to Elite 11 Finals

For the second time in five weeks, Florida quarterback commit Nick Evers camped in Dallas and was rewarded for his play.

His first performance garnered QB MVP honors of the Under Armour All-American Camp on March 15. The second showing from Evers at Sunday’s Elite 11 Dallas Regional earned him an invite to the Elite 11 Finals.

The annual competition will take place this summer and features the nation’s top high school quarterbacks.

“It's always been something I have dreamed of since I was younger and watching the show,” Evers told 247Sports’ Andrew Hattersley. “I wanted to be a part of it and it's a group of talented guys. I am very thankful for the opportunity and I am ready to ball out.”

He’s done that on the camp circuit over the past month, boosting his recruiting profile in the process. Evers had a three-star rating when he committed to the Gators on March 9, but is now a four-star recruit in the ESPN 300 and 247Sports Composite.

ESPN ranks the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Evers as the nation’s No. 10 pro-style quarterback and No. 166 overall prospect in the ESPN 300.

For the third consecutive cycle, Florida has landed a three-star quarterback who later earned a four-star rating and an invitation to the Elite 11 finals. UF quarterbacks Anthony Richardson (2020 signee) and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson (early enrollee) had the same trajectory in their recruitments.

Evers communicates regularly with Gators coach Dan Mullen and quarterback coach Garrett McGee, his primary recruiter.

“I talk to Coach Mullen and Coach McGee almost daily,” Evers told 247Sports. “I have been trying to learn from Coach McGee a little bit. He's been teaching me the scheme a little bit. I am just enjoying it all.”

Evers has been actively recruiting for the Gators since joining their 2022 class and will be working on several top targets when he officially visits UF on June 4. More than a dozen prospects are also scheduled to visit that weekend, including four-star wide receiver Evan Stewart — Evers’ 7v7 teammate.

"I have been pretty excited ever since I set the date and I am just trying to get as many guys up there as possible,” Evers said of his official visit weekend. “I think it's going to be a fun day. Finally getting a chance to socialize with the coaches and have an even deeper look at Florida, showing the other guys we are recruiting.”