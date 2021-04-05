Well-traveled Randy Shannon, once a defensive coordinator at Florida, becomes analyst at Florida State

Florida State added a prominent and long-time coaching name to its staff Monday.

FSU announced that Randy Shannon, the former Florida defensive coordinator and later interim head coach, has joined the Seminoles' staff as a senior defensive analyst.

"Randy Shannon is a tremendous addition to our staff," FSU head coach MIke Norvell said in a statement.

"I have all the respect in the world for the person and coach Randy Shannon is. His unique perspective will be valuable to Coach Fuller and the rest of our defensive staff, while his relationships in Miami and throughout the state of Florida will be a great benefit for our entire program."

Shannon, a former linebacker for the Miami Hurricanes and Dallas Cowboys, was a part of the Hurricanes' 1987 national championship team as a player, the 1991 championship team as a graduate assistant and the 2001 championship team as Miami's defensive coordinator.

He won the Broyles Award, given to the best assistant coach in college football, in 2001 and was the Hurricanes' defensive coordinator from 2001 through 2006 and the UM head coach from 2007 through 2010.

He then became head coach at Miami.

More recently, he was the Florida defensive coordinator in 2017 -- as well as the interim head coach for the final four games of that season -- and the UCF defensive coordinator from 2018 through 2020.

While not in an on-field coaching role at FSU, his role as an analyst will allow him to put his years of defensive coaching experience to work breaking down film and studying opponents.

The hire of Shannon gives FSU a prominent off-field analyst, more in line with the likes of Nick Saban at Alabama, who regularly brings former head coaches onto his staff as analysts.

Reach Curt Weiler at cweiler@tallahassee.com or follow him on Twitter @CurtMWeiler.