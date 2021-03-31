Wilson, Toney boost draft stock at Florida's Pro Day

With 31 of 32 NFL teams and four head coaches in attendance Wednesday at Florida’s Pro Day, including Jacksonville’s Urban Meyer, the Gators’ offensive firepower from 2020 was on display and defensive back Marco Wilson redeemed himself in a major way.

Projected first-round picks Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney both stole the show as expected, but Wilson won the day. He put the LSU shoe toss behind him by running the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds with a jaw-dropping 43.5 vertical jump.

That’s the fifth-best mark among cornerbacks since 1999, per MockDraftable.

“It was pretty exciting to perform these numbers,” said Wilson, who had 26 reps on the bench press. “I wish I could have run a little bit faster in my 40. But other than that, I was really happy for what I did. The work doesn’t stop here.”

Toney also ran a sub 4.4, with NFL scouts clocking him at 4.39 officially. He also impressed with his numbers in the broad jump (11-4), vertical jump (39.5) and three-cone drill (6.88 seconds).

“I came in and handled business like I was really supposed to. I feel like teams got a better feel of the kind of person I am and the kind of skill set I bring to the table,” Toney said. “Really the feedback from teams has been very positive. They tend to have a high interest. First-round would definitely mean a lot to me because I feel like I worked hard enough to get there.”

Pitts wowed with his 4.44 in the 40 and the longest wingspan for an NFL receiver or tight end in the last 20 years. Both he and Toney are expected to be Florida’s first offensive skill players drafted in the first round since 2009.

“It’s going to be an easy transition for him at the next level,” Mullen said of Pitts. “We run a pro-style offense, so I think he fits really well. He's going to have the background and experience to be ready to go play Day 1.

“KT, you look at all the work he’s put in and his unbelievable growth to develop into a great wide receiver. He put up huge numbers out here and he’s a human highlight film with the ball in his hands. I’m just so proud of him.”

The third member of Florida’s receiving corps, Trevon Grimes, also improved his draft stock at Pro Day. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Grimes read that he was expected to run in the 4.6 range and posted a 4.49 on Wednesday.

“I'm pretty sure I proved them wrong. I'm excited with what I ran. What I've been working on the most was my 40 time,” Grimes said. “To get out here and get back throwing with the quarterback that got me through my college career I’ll cherish this experience the rest of my life.”

Speaking of Kyle Trask, Florida’s Heisman Trophy finalist also accomplished his 40-yard dash goal with a sub 5.0. More importantly, he wanted to show his ability to slide in the pocket as well as his arm strength.

“A lot of things that I’ve been hearing is that I can’t move and have a weak arm,” Trask said. “Really I just wanted to show that I'm not just a statue back there. That I can burst out of the pocket, have little movements within the pocket and still be able to deliver an accurate ball consistently, and I thought I did a pretty good job of that. I want to make sure they knew that I have a strong arm.”

A total of 16 players from Florida’s 2020 roster worked out Wednesday, including offensive linemen Stone Forsythe and Brett Heggie, defensive linemen Kyree Campbell, Tedarrell Slaton and Marlon Dunlap, kicker Evan McPherson and defensive backs Brad Stewart, Shawn Davis, Donovan Stiner and Wilson.

Davis pulled his hamstring while running the 40 and did not return. He tested well prior to falling down with a 39.5 vertical and a 10-yard split of 1.59 seconds.

“Just wished I could finish killing it,” Davis tweeted afterward. “Not injured/hurt that’s the bright side.”